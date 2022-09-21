Giant insects created from carved pumpkins at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Giant insects created from carved pumpkins at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pumpkins After Dark event lights up Burnaby park with jack-o-lantern art

Photo-op creations displayed with sound effects, music and lighting

Leading up to Halloween, the art of pumpkin carving is on display at Burnaby’s Central Park.

The Pumpkins After Dark attraction opens Thursday (Sept. 22) with 6,000-plus jack-o-lanterns.

The photo-op creations, both spooky and whimsical, are revealed on a kilometre-long, 30-minute walk through the park, starting at Swangard Stadium, with sound effects, music and lighting.

The family-friendly event features pumpkin-carved superheroes, monsters, zombies, giant insects and assorted other displays, including a hippie-era VW van, the cast of “Shrek” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” characters.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Back-lit and attached to wooden display cases painted black, the carved pumpkins are positioned to create Canadian-made works of art worthy of a gallery, as viewed on a media-preview night Wednesday (Sept. 21).

But is it all worth the admission price? That’s debatable.

An adult ticket is $21.95, or $17.95 for youth aged four to 16. There’s also a Family Pack of tickets (two adults, two kids) for $74.80. Details are found on pumpkinsafterdark.com/burnaby.

Food trucks are parked in the stadium, along with pumpkin-y photo ops and carvers at work.

Similar events are also staged in Calgary, Edmonton and Milton, Ont.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

HalloweenThings to do

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Christmas (filming) comes early to Agassiz-Harrison

Just Posted

This totem pole was rededicated to the late Chief Richard Malloway outside the Cultus Lake Park Board office on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Totem pole restored, rededicated in Cultus Lake in honour of late Chief Richard Malloway

The popular show is back for its 11th season and premieres on Sept. 26 on Discovery Canada. (HWYThruHell/Twitter)
11th season of Highway Thru Hell once again features Coquihalla Highway by Hope

The view from Emma Wiebe’s car after she was forced to stop on Bailey Road while driving home early Saturday morning (Sept. 17). A man had placed large orange pylons in the middle of the road, and was later arrested by RCMP. (Facebook Messenger screenshot)
Chilliwack women frightened by unexpected road block

Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack extinguished