Patrick Maliha, Ola Dada return for Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley Comedy is bringing another lineup of comedians to the stage in Chilliwack.

Patrick Maliha will return as the headlining comic and he will be joined by Ola Dada at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 11.

The event is hosted by Yo Trieu and will also include performances by 2022 B.C.’s funniest female Christine A. Hackman and local First Nations comic Helena Paul.

A professional stand-up comedian and talented impressionist, Maliha has headlined and emceed various shows at a multitude of comedy clubs, festivals and corporate events in Canada, the U.S. and beyond. Throughout numerous years, he has been voted as one of Vancouver’s favourite comedians in both the Georgia Straight and Westender “Best Of” Awards.

Maliha has been featured on CBC radio, XM and Sirius satellite radio’s various comedy programs. He broke through the television barrier with his stand-up in 2011 when he was featured on Bite TV’s Stand-Up and Bite Me and his one-hour Comedy Now special aired on CTV and The Comedy Network. He has also been featured on CBC television’s national broadcast of The Winnipeg Comedy Festivals Characters Gala.

Currently, Maliha is the world record holder for most impressions in one minute beating out the previous record holder, former SNL’er Dana Carvey. Maliha and his two writing partners, Eric Fell and Shaun Stewart, are all quite proud of the fact that they co-wrote an episode of the new Netflix series, Mystery Science Theatre 3000: The Return. Their episode, ‘Cry Wilderness’ has been a hit with both fans and critics, alike and was named, ‘Best episode of 2018’ for the series.

Nigerian-born comedian Ola Dada, has been performing stand-up for five years. But his start in comedy wasn’t intentional – his first performance was completely off-the-cuff when he got on stage at a comedy club to try to make his friends in the audience laugh. He has since made a name for himself in the Vancouver comedy scene, appearing at the Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto Just For Laughs festival. In 2019, he garnered success as a runner-up in the Canada-wide SiriusXM Top Comic Competition and appeared on CBC’s The New Wave of Stand Up.

Fraser Valley Comedy presents Patrick Maliha, Ola Dada and other comedians at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre inside the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 and available at the Centre Box Office, by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469), or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

This is an 18+ show and includes explicit language and subjects.

