Optimist Club of Chilliwack looking for teens to perform original music for cash prizes

A contestant competes in the 2022 Optimist Club of Chilliwack Teen Songwriting Contest. (YouTube/ Optimist Club of Chilliwack)

The Optimist Club of Chilliwack is on the hunt for musically talented teens.

The club’s annual Teen Songwriting Contest will take place on May 18, and kids in Grades 7 to 12 are invited to take part. Teens must write their own lyrics and perform original tunes.

“We have held several of these events in the past and they are always fabulous,” said contest co-chair Glenda Standeven. “The chair of the event, club president Fred Webber, is a very talented musician and songwriter himself so this was a perfect fit for him to chair this event.”

The first 10 students to sign up will be entered in the contest, and every contestant will win a monetary prize ranging from $50 to $250.

“We know the kids do it for fun but it’s always nice to recognize the hard work that goes into a performance with a little prize money,” Standeven said.

Those interested can sign up by emailing optimistclubofchilliwack@gmail.com.

The public is welcome to attend free of charge on Thursday, May 18 at the Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Lions Club (45580 Spadina Ave.). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and contest begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music