Beast Unleashed’s Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger is now served at BC Place Stadium. (Submitted photo)

Beast Unleashed’s Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger is now served at BC Place Stadium. (Submitted photo)

FOOD

New eats at Whitecaps’ home-opener game Saturday at BC Place

The six concessions have colourful names

BC Place concessions will cook up new dishes of food for game- and concert-goers this year.

Stadium operators revealed a new menu Friday (Feb. 24), a day ahead of the Whitecaps season-opening soccer game Saturday, 7:30 p.m. start vs. Real Salt Lake.

The six concessions have colourful names of Beast Unleashed, Bombay, Boom Kitchen, Lions Gate Grill, Seoul Food and The Poutinerie.

The new food options include Korean Fried Chicken with various flavours, a Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger, Foot-Long Lobster Roll, Jerk Chicken Bowl, Handmade Vegetable Samosas and Cheeseburger Poutine.

The stadium’s “fun food facts” include 127,800 chicken strips sold last year (most popular), along with 48,000 hot dogs.

“In 2022, we’ve served about 1.1 million litres of fountain drinks (pop). This is enough to fill 22,000 standard-sized kegs,” stadium officials say.

“There were 14,330 orders of poutine in 2022. This is about 3,307 pounds of our delicious cheese curds consumed — equivalent to the total weight of a 20-man Whitecaps FC roster!”

This year, 415 Sodexo Live! employees will serve stadium customers, with 70 to 75 kitchen staff per event.

There were 718,000 food transations at BC Place in 2022.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fast foodFood & DiningPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twist on Shakespeare when ‘Juliet: A Revenge Comedy’ comes to Chilliwack

Just Posted

Creekside Home Decor owner Kimberley Byers outside her Chilliwack Wellington Avenue store on Nov. 10, 2022. The store had been broken into for a third time, and she was standing in front of a temporary mural painted over the smashed window. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Downtown Chilliwack business-protection guidelines try to strike balance between safety, design

Chilliwack fire crews at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Garden Drive and Charles Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO w/ PHOTOS: Chilliwack firefighters tackle house blaze on Garden Drive

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver Feb. 24. (Black Press file photo)
Heavy snow forecast for Fraser Valley and beyond this weekend but contractors are ready

This commercial property at 8004 Enterprise Rd. in Chilliwack was assessed at $3,313,000 in 2023. It was assessed at $1,857,000 in 2021, and $2,133,000 in 2022, but it sold in 2021 for $3,299,900. The property is an example of under-assessed ICI properties in B.C., according to a retired BC Assessment appraiser. (BC Assessment)
OPINION: Retired appraiser says BC Assessment intentionally undervaluing commercial properties