New choir ‘Re:Action’ will bring mix of music to Chilliwack

Choir is for singers to explore more ‘adventurous dive’ into musical arts, says choral director

A new choir is starting up in Chilliwack.

The program offered by the Chilliwack Academy of Music is a mixed choir called Re:Action, and it’s one of the first projects that the new executive director of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Jean-Louis Bleau, is taking on.

“I’m very excited about having Jean-Louis lead the Chilliwack Academy of Music Choir this year,” said Tina Sharkey, co-executive director with the academy. “His previous choral directing is more than voice. It is physical and emotional, enveloping the choir and audience in a meaningful and musical world.”

Having past experience leading choirs that has included the University of Calgary Chamber Choir and Mount Royal University’s Artio Choir, the choir will benefit from his expertise in cross cultural music and his strong belief in collaboration.

RELATED: Chilliwack Cultural Centre hires new executive director after more than 1 year without one

“I see the choir taking on a varied mix of music and embracing a collaborative approach with the goal of adding to the artistic vitality of performing arts in Chilliwack through collaborative performances that bring groups and people together,” Bleau said. “The group is for those who want to explore a more adventurous dive into the choral arts while also supporting the amazing choral activity already taking place in Chilliwack.”

The importance of not only creating a space that nourishes people’s passion for music, but also creates a safe environment for everyone, was at the forefront of everyone’s minds when discussing this program, the academy stated in a press release. This safe space, free of prejudice, welcomes everyone who is looking to build not only their love of music, but create bonds with others.

There will be two free open rehearsals on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. These rehearsals are an opportunity for people to sing through pieces that will be part of the upcoming seasons repertoire.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music