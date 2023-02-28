There are heaps of classes to choose from during the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Spring Break Art Camps. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

There are heaps of classes to choose from during the Chilliwack Cultural Centre's Spring Break Art Camps. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

Many ways for kids to get creative with spring break art camps in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Cultural Centre offering wide variety of art classes for kids 5 to 15

Kids can unleash their creativity over spring break during a variety of art camps in Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Spring Break Art Camps run for two weeks – March 20 to 24 and March 27 to 31 – and are filled with a wide selection of activities that include everything from arts and crafts to writing, performance and music.

Explore the incredibly popular style of art as Comic Creations teaches kids how to draw their own characters, Music and Motion and Music and More offer an opportunity to pick up an instrument and learn the basics, while Cosmic Kids and Myths and Legends are the perfect creative opportunity for those crafty kids in your life. Kids can also learn to expand their story-telling skills with Writers at Work and Tell Your Story.

The Spring Break Art Camps are available for kids aged five to 15. Sessions are broken into categories for five- to seven-year-olds, eight- to 11-year-olds, 11- to 13-year-olds, and 13- to 15-year-olds.

To learn more about class schedules, descriptions, registration and more, drop by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre and pick up a Spring Break Art Camps brochure, visit chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or contact The Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Arts

