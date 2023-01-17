FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna launches 2023 North America and European tour in B.C.

Tour to feature a ‘celebration’ of pop star’s Billboard Hot 100 hits

Madonna will “Take a Bow” with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a “Celebration” of the pop icon’s hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Some of Madonna’s Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”

RELATED: Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week in entertainment: Lukas Graham, ‘That 90’s Show’ and ‘Jung – E’
Next story
An Iranian cultural experience comes to Chilliwack

Just Posted

SinAmen Bun Co. was one of the businesses suffering pellet gun damage this week. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack RCMP arrest man in connection with pellet gun vandalism

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 just east of Clearbrook Road on Tuesday (Jan. 17) leading to the closure of a portion of the highway. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens at Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford following accident involving pedestrian

In this Feb, 11, 2019 file photo, Iranian Revolutionary Guard members arrive for a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo file/Vahid Salemi)
Chilliwack-Hope MP urges Trudeau to list Iranian IRGC as terrorist group in criminal code

Correctional Service Canada officers seized more than $100,000 worth of contraband during a 10-day search. (File Photo)
Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search