FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Showy veteran rock band’s swan song to include a November date in Vancouver

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

The tour includes a handful of Canadian dates, including Nov. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

RELATED: Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season

Just Posted

Christine Denham was killed in a house in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019. Shane Travis Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in BC Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2022. (Submitted)
Five-year manslaughter sentence for Chilliwack man who shot and killed his intimate partner

Elizabeth and Kevin Sawatzky on their wedding day. They were happy and looking forward to a long life together, but a drug overdose took all of that away. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Maxwell Newhouse’s artwork is on display at Flashback Brewing Company in Chilliwack for the month of March. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Harrison artist uses new colours for Canadian flag in show at Chilliwack brewery

Clearbrook’s water supply has won an international competition for the seventh year. (Stock photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash)
Water in Clearbrook area of Abbotsford named best in world for 7th time