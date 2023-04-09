Kevin Banner, Dave Harris take stage for next Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack

Kevin Banner is the featured comedian in the May 6 Fraser Valley Comedy show at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Kevin Banner Comedy/ Facebook)

Funnymen Kevin Banner and Dave Harris will be the two featured comedians during an upcoming show in Chilliwack.

Fraser Valley Comedy will welcome them to the stage along with other guests on May 6 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Stand-up comedian Kevin Banner is the first comedian signed to 604 Records and a finalist in SiriusXM’s Top Comic. He has performed with such notable comedians as Colin Quinn, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Sam Morril and the late, great Norm MacDonald.

Banner has also appeared on CBC’s The Debaters and LOL, Just For Laughs NW, JFL 42, Pemberton Music Festival and Bumbershoot.

Banner’s self-professed “dark” sense of humour tackles some tough topics while his personable storytelling and self-effacing charm leave you laughing at everything from the mundane to the grotesque.

Dave Harris will also be performing at the May 6 Fraser Valley Comedy show. (Fraser Valley Comedy/ Facebook)

Harris will take the stage that same night in Chilliwack.

A self-described weirdo, Harris has a special comedic style that can’t be missed. He is co-host of the Acting Out podcast and the popular YouTube series Beer Me, and co-producer of Eight 1/2 Inches of Comedy, a weekly comedy show at Eight 1/2 Restaurant Lounge in Vancouver, and Tyrant Studios Lounge Stage’s The Comic Strip. He was also recently nominated as Vancouver’s most lovable comedian at JFL NorthWest’s Vancouver Comedy Awards.

The night is hosted by Yo Trieu and includes special performances by Mike Greenwood, Aaron Read and local Stó:lō comic Helena Paul.

The Fraser Valley Comedy show is Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or the Centre Box Office by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

Warning: This show is for an 18+ audience. Explicit language and subjects.

Lineup can change without notice.

