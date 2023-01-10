Director James Cameron poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in London, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

James Cameron, Sarah Polley among Canadian filmmakers vying for Golden Globes

Awards program back on the air after one-year hiatus

Several big Canadian names are competing at tonight’s Golden Globes, as the film and TV awards show attempts a comeback after a year off the air.

Among the high-profilenames is James Cameron, who is vying for the best director award for his sci-fi epic “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is also up for best drama motion picture.

Also in the running is Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley, who is nominated for best screenplay with her female-led drama, “Women Talking.” The film also received a nod for best score.

Competing in the best animated feature category is the Toronto-set coming-of-age adventure “Turning Red” by Canadian animator Domee Shi.

On the performance front, Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser is up for best actor for his leading role in Darren Aronofsky’s film “The Whale,” while Vancouver’s Seth Rogen is nominated for best supporting actor in the limited series “Pam & Tommy.”

Meanwhile, Martin Short is contending for best actor in a TV comedy series for his turn as an eccentric theatre director in “Only Murders in the Building.”

NBC did not broadcast last year’s Golden Globes after an expose by the Los Angeles Times alleged ethical improprieties within the show’s organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The report also found that the group included no Black members.

Now, the group says it’s expanded and diversified its membership and voting process, and has a new strict code of conduct in place. Celebrities are expected to attend, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the show, airing on NBC and Citytv in Canada.

—Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press

Movies and TV

