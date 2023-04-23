University of the Fraser Valley Theatre (shown here during their production of Ghosting of Sumas Lake) is among the groups featured at the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 28. (UFV photo)

Interpret arts festival at UFV Abbotsford includes exhibits and live theatre

Creative and performing arts featured April 28 at fourth annual event

The Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival takes place Friday, April 28 at University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus.

The fourth annual event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s hosted by the UFV School of Creative Arts with the Graphic and Digital Design program.

The festival includes exhibitions by visual arts graduates, Film and Media Arts screenings, live theatre performances by UFV Theatre’s fourth-year devised class, and a Graphic and Digital Design showcase.

Food trucks and a cash or card bar will also be available.

Visit Eventbrite.ca to register or for more information – including the festival scheduled – and be entered for a chance to win a raffle prize.

Interpret is held in buildings B, C and D, and admission is free.

Contact soca@ufv.ca for more information.

