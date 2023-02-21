Indigenous stories and folk music will weave together at concert in Chilliwack

Folk music will blend with Indigenous stories when a Yukon trio comes to Chilliwack.
Diyet & The Love Soldiers is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Thursday, Feb. 23.
With a musical sound as diverse as her Southern Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish heritage, Diyet celebrates music and heritage like no other with her band.
Drawing from her personal experience as a contemporary and traditional musician, Diyet has created a unique sound that blends an alternative country, folk and roots sound with stories deeply rooted in her Indigenous world.
Through a combination of traditional stories, songs and anecdotes from personal experiences, Diyet builds an appreciation of Indigenous music, dispels myths and promotes personal resilience in this incredibly vulnerable concert.
It’s a performance that nurtures connections with each other and the world around us, making for an unforgettable concert that will stay with listeners.
Diyet & The Love Soldiers is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).
