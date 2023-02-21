Diyet and the Love Soldiers is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 23, 2023. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Indigenous stories and folk music will weave together at concert in Chilliwack

Folk music will blend with Indigenous stories when a Yukon trio comes to Chilliwack.

Diyet & The Love Soldiers is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Thursday, Feb. 23.

With a musical sound as diverse as her Southern Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish heritage, Diyet celebrates music and heritage like no other with her band.

Drawing from her personal experience as a contemporary and traditional musician, Diyet has created a unique sound that blends an alternative country, folk and roots sound with stories deeply rooted in her Indigenous world.

Through a combination of traditional stories, songs and anecdotes from personal experiences, Diyet builds an appreciation of Indigenous music, dispels myths and promotes personal resilience in this incredibly vulnerable concert.

It’s a performance that nurtures connections with each other and the world around us, making for an unforgettable concert that will stay with listeners.

Diyet & The Love Soldiers is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

