The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation holds its annual Grand Gala – this year with a Casino Royale theme – on Nov. 18 at the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel. (Pixabay photo)

Health Care Foundation holds Grand Gala with Casino Royale theme

Event on Nov. 18 benefits hospitals in eastern Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) holds its third annual Fraser Valley Grand Gala on Nov. 18.

The event, held at the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel, raises money for equipment and programs at hospitals in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

The Casino Royale-themed event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials and community leaders, from across the eastern Fraser Valley.

“We are delighted to come together for a truly grand affair,” said Liz Harris, FVHCF executive director.

“As a foundation, we are committed to the improvement of health care in all our communities in the eastern Fraser Valley. This is dependent on fundraising, and what better way to do it than attending the Grand Gala evening supporting our local hospitals.”

The event features live and silent auctions, a dinner and casino games.

“The committee has been hard at work for the past two years to make the Fraser Valley Grand Gala a night to remember,” Harris said.

Tickets are $150 per person and available at fvhcf.ca/gala.

For information, tickets or sponsorship, call the office at 1-877-661-0314.

Those who are able to donate an item for the auction are asked to contact Leslie at leslie.gmur@fraserhealth.ca.

