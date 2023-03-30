Gippy Grewal, other performers coming to new South Asian Family Festival on PNE grounds

Inaugural festival this spring will feature live music, a fashion show, rides and more

Surrey-based event producers are planning a new South Asian Family Festival for Vancouver’s PNE grounds later this spring.

Sunday, June 18 is the date for the first-time festival, billed as “Western Canada’s largest South Asian family event.”

Producers Happy Joshi and Ron Dhaliwal have announced actor/singer Gippy Grewal as the festival headliner.

“We are honoured to be able to announce some of the most important artists in the Bollywood and Punjabi music scene who are excited to be coming to Canada to perform for this first-ever event,” they said in a news release Wednesday (March 31).

The inaugural festival will feature live music, a fashion show, rides, shopping market, a show ‘n’ shine and food trucks. Tickets are sold on SAFVancouver.com.

Other artists booked to perform include Maninder Buttar, Gur Sidhu, Happy Raikoti, Barbie Maan, Gagan Kokri, Sukh-E and Avvy Sra.

Headliner Grewal is best known for his hit single “Phulkari,” and as an actor won acclaim for his role in the 2010 movie, “Mel Karade Rabba,” among others.

The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at the fairgrounds in East Vancouver.

Event co-producer Dhaliwal, a Fleetwood-area resident, said “our dream” is to attract 50,000 ticketholders to the festival in its first year.

“We’re starting with one day and hoping to make it a weekend show in the future,” he noted.

On ticketleader.ca, festival passes start at $35 for the festival only, or $55 with access to 25 amusement rides.

Free parking is available in close to 2,000 spots at the PNE, on a first-come, first-served basis, until the lots are full. “If the PNE lots are full, you have to find a parking around the PNE area, and you might have to pay for the parking,” event planners say on the ticket website.



