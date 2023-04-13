(Bass Coast/Black Press file photo)

(Bass Coast/Black Press file photo)

French DJ Clozee to headline Bass Coast in Merritt

Lineup announced for annual music fest

Electronic music fans from across the province and beyond, welcome back to Merritt.

The lineup for the popular Bass Coast music fest was announced on April 13, with French DJ Clozee taking the stage as the headliner.

The festival was reinstated in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

Bass Coast will not be sharing the spotlight this summer with Merritt’s other big music fest, Rockin’ River, which was announced as cancelled this year in January due to financial issues as well as those related to the pandemic.

The event runs July 7-10 this year, and tickets can be found at basscoast.ca.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
ConcertsLive musicMerritt

