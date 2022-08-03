Free concerts every Saturday in August at Central Community Park in Chilliwack

Local bands and DJs featured every weekend in downtown Chilliwack

Chilliwack band Judy Tuesday will be kicking off the Central Park Concert Series on Aug. 6. Here they are performing on Canada Day. (Graham Dowden)

Downtown Chilliwack will be rocking every Saturday afternoon and into the evening for the month of August.

The free family-friendly ‘Central Park Concert Series’ runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the next four Saturdays at Central Community Park.

In celebration of the Chilliwack Mural Festival on Aug. 20, the concert series will start earlier at 11 a.m.

“Bring the family, order some takeout from our many downtown merchants and enjoy the music,” said organizer Trevor McDonald.

The lineup consists of both local bands and DJs over the four-week event.

Saturday, Aug. 6:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. • Judy Tuesday (’60s and ’70s classics)

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Lost & Loaded (’80s and ’90s)

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Dog Daze (blues/rock)

Saturday, Aug. 13:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. • Stan Giles Band (country/rock)

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • The Rundown (country/rock)

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Six Gun Romeo (rockabilly)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Chilliwack Mural Festival):

11 a.m. • First Nations Opening

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. • Spell Boy/Cloud Nine

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. • DJ Slim

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. • Dance Cypher

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. • DJ Eric Allen

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. • Dance Cypher

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. • DJ Cam

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. • DJ Garneau

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. • DJ Teen Daze

Saturday, Aug. 27:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. • Funk Romance (pop)

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Tayos (rock originals)

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Dealers Choice (rock originals)

The event is hosted by Elements Casino, the City of Chilliwack and the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA).

