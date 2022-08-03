Chilliwack band Judy Tuesday will be kicking off the Central Park Concert Series on Aug. 6. Here they are performing on Canada Day. (Graham Dowden)

Chilliwack band Judy Tuesday will be kicking off the Central Park Concert Series on Aug. 6. Here they are performing on Canada Day. (Graham Dowden)

Free concerts every Saturday in August at Central Community Park in Chilliwack

Local bands and DJs featured every weekend in downtown Chilliwack

Downtown Chilliwack will be rocking every Saturday afternoon and into the evening for the month of August.

The free family-friendly ‘Central Park Concert Series’ runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the next four Saturdays at Central Community Park.

In celebration of the Chilliwack Mural Festival on Aug. 20, the concert series will start earlier at 11 a.m.

“Bring the family, order some takeout from our many downtown merchants and enjoy the music,” said organizer Trevor McDonald.

The lineup consists of both local bands and DJs over the four-week event.

Saturday, Aug. 6:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. • Judy Tuesday (’60s and ’70s classics)

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Lost & Loaded (’80s and ’90s)

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Dog Daze (blues/rock)

Saturday, Aug. 13:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. • Stan Giles Band (country/rock)

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • The Rundown (country/rock)

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Six Gun Romeo (rockabilly)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Chilliwack Mural Festival):

11 a.m. • First Nations Opening

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. • Spell Boy/Cloud Nine

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. • DJ Slim

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. • Dance Cypher

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. • DJ Eric Allen

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. • Dance Cypher

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. • DJ Cam

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. • DJ Garneau

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. • DJ Teen Daze

Saturday, Aug. 27:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. • Funk Romance (pop)

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Tayos (rock originals)

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Dealers Choice (rock originals)

The event is hosted by Elements Casino, the City of Chilliwack and the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentCity of ChilliwackLive music

Previous story
In ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard directs the Thai cave rescue

Just Posted

Chilliwack band Judy Tuesday will be kicking off the Central Park Concert Series on Aug. 6. Here they are performing on Canada Day. (Graham Dowden)
Free concerts every Saturday in August at Central Community Park in Chilliwack

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are still scheduled to appear at the Abbotsford International Airshow despite a crash on Tuesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are still scheduled to appear at the Abbotsford International Airshow despite a crash on Tuesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Snowbirds still set to appear in Abbotsford despite crash earlier this week

Ford and Nevin roads in Rosedale in east Chilliwack near where a woman on a skateboard was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. She later died in hospital. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Female skateboarder, 19, dead following collision with pickup truck in east Chilliwack

Still from a video as a jet boat stopped after speeding on the Vedder River on July 24, 2022. Three men then got out and seriously assaulted an angler on shore. (Anonymous submitted)
First Nations, fishing groups and City of Chilliwack want jet boats banned from Fraser River tributaries

Pop-up banner image