Fraser Valley Comedy is presents Jest Ladies Comedy headlined by Sharon Mahoney on June 24 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (sharonmahoney.com)

Fraser Valley Comedy ready to step onto Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage with ‘Jest Ladies’

First time Chilliwack-based comedy club will perform on theatre stage

Fraser Valley Comedy is going big with its next show as it heads to a Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage in June.

Normally held in pubs, bars and casinos, the man who started Fraser Valley Comedy wanted to bring it up a notch for their third event in two and a half years.

“There are live shows everywhere now since COVID has eased; breweries, wineries, bowling alleys, restaurants, arcade rooms, laundromats and backyards,” Yo Trieu said. “I thought to myself all these events and venues want to get as close to ‘theatre quality’ as possible. So I said to myself ‘Why don’t I get a theatre?’”

Fraser Valley Comedy hosted two other events earlier this year, one at Townhall Chilliwack on April 7 and the other at Corky’s Irish Pub on April 30.

But on June 24, Fraser Valley Comedy will be bringing its Jest Ladies Comedy show to a bigger stage – the Rotary Hall Studio theatre.

“A theatre brings more justice to the comic and audience members. It’s a totally different experience and brings live comedy to a different level.”

Headlining the show is Sharon Mahoney, an award-winning comedian, actress, and street performer who has travelled the globe for more than 20 years performing at world-class festivals and comedy clubs in Australia, New Zealand, USA, Europe, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Africa and more.

With a background in improvisational acting from Second City in Toronto and a degree in theatre arts and psychology, Mahoney is a versatile performer, who successfully provokes and pushes the boundaries of social norms.

Her award-winning, stand-up comedy can be seen on national TV, she has recorded for Just For Laughs Originals, and she headlines and hosts comedy clubs around the world.

The night will be hosted by Nic Enright-Morin and will also feature comedians Cari Moore, Laurie James, Katrina Bennett and Syd Bosel. Comics can change without notice.

Fraser Valley Comedy presents Jest Ladies Comedy on Friday, June 24 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the Rotary Hall Studio. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

Note: This show contains explicit language and subjects and is for people 18 and older.

