Kimberley MacGregor is at Bozzini’s on Thursday, April 20. (Levi Manchak)

Folk-blues musician Kimberley MacGregor takes Chilliwack stage for 1st time

Award-winning artist coming to Bozzini’s Upstairs for solo show, 1 night only

A folk-blues musician will be performing in Chilliwack for the first time in April.

Kimberley MacGregor will be at Bozzini’s Upstairs on Thursday, April 20 for a one-night-only solo performance.

A reformed bank manager, MacGregor realized she was doing a successful job of living someone else’s life — and a poor job living her own. In 2013, she launched her original songs into the world and took centre stage.

She has since released three full-length albums, and was awarded Female Artist of the Year at both the 2015 and 2016 Edmonton Music Awards.

She lovingly crafts and passionately performs songs that will move your heart, change your mind and stomp your feet. Weaving seamlessly between blues, folk and rock, her common threads are strength, vulnerability and badassery, always sizzling with soul.

Kimberley MacGregor is at Bozzini’s on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $20. For tickets, go to bozzinisrestaurant.ca or call 604-792-0744. For more: kimberleymacgregor.com/home.

