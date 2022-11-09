Double bill of roots and blues for final concert of 2022 at intimate Chilliwack venue

Two roots-and-blues artists will be in Chilliwack for the final concert of 2022 at Bozzini’s.

Jeff Plankenhorn from Austin Texas is making his Chilliwack debut and B.C.’s Leah Nicole Barley makes her return on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for the double bill event at the intimate upstairs lounge.

Plankenhorn is a world-class songwriter and had been an accompanist to the stars and first-call session musician in Texas (Joe Ely, Ruthie Foster, Ray Wylie Hubbard, etc.) for 16 years when he decided to go solo with his critically acclaimed SoulSlide album.

He’s a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist who designed his own signature lap-steel ‘The Plank’ that gained him an Austin Music Award in 2017. He’s a Black Fret major grant recipient of 2018 and released of his second full-length album as a solo artist called Sleeping Dogs.

Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Leah Barley offers stirring original songs that evoke both the jubilation and heartbreak inherent to classic folk and country music. An accomplished banjo player as well as guitarist, Barley creates a sound as affecting today as it was a century ago.

Her first full-length album Bring Out Your Dead, released in October 2020, almost perfectly balances Barley’s light-and-shade approach to songwriting. It’s all a product of Barley’s love of old-time country and bluegrass, which inspired her to pick up the banjo in her early twenties while living in Canmore, Alberta.

After a couple of months getting her feet wet at open mic nights, she released the first of three EPs in 2010 after moving to Vancouver. Since 2013, Barley has played in many parts of Canada, both solo and with other bands on the festival circuit, and was a featured performer at JUNOfest 2018, as well as on CBC Music.

Jeff Plankenthorn and Leah Nicole Barley (accompanied by Ross Christopher Fairbairn on upright bass) are at Bozzini’s on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $25 at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve by phone.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music