Jeff Plankenthorn and Leah Nicole Barley perform at Bozzini’s on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Submitted)

Jeff Plankenthorn and Leah Nicole Barley perform at Bozzini’s on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Submitted)

Double bill of roots and blues for final concert of 2022 at intimate Chilliwack venue

Jeff Plankenthorn and Leah Nicole Barley will be performing at Bozzini’s

Two roots-and-blues artists will be in Chilliwack for the final concert of 2022 at Bozzini’s.

Jeff Plankenhorn from Austin Texas is making his Chilliwack debut and B.C.’s Leah Nicole Barley makes her return on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for the double bill event at the intimate upstairs lounge.

Plankenhorn is a world-class songwriter and had been an accompanist to the stars and first-call session musician in Texas (Joe Ely, Ruthie Foster, Ray Wylie Hubbard, etc.) for 16 years when he decided to go solo with his critically acclaimed SoulSlide album.

He’s a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist who designed his own signature lap-steel ‘The Plank’ that gained him an Austin Music Award in 2017. He’s a Black Fret major grant recipient of 2018 and released of his second full-length album as a solo artist called Sleeping Dogs.

Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Leah Barley offers stirring original songs that evoke both the jubilation and heartbreak inherent to classic folk and country music. An accomplished banjo player as well as guitarist, Barley creates a sound as affecting today as it was a century ago.

Her first full-length album Bring Out Your Dead, released in October 2020, almost perfectly balances Barley’s light-and-shade approach to songwriting. It’s all a product of Barley’s love of old-time country and bluegrass, which inspired her to pick up the banjo in her early twenties while living in Canmore, Alberta.

After a couple of months getting her feet wet at open mic nights, she released the first of three EPs in 2010 after moving to Vancouver. Since 2013, Barley has played in many parts of Canada, both solo and with other bands on the festival circuit, and was a featured performer at JUNOfest 2018, as well as on CBC Music.

Jeff Plankenthorn and Leah Nicole Barley (accompanied by Ross Christopher Fairbairn on upright bass) are at Bozzini’s on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $25 at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve by phone.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sole purpose of Chilliwack Cupcake Festival to spread joy throughout community

Just Posted

Michael Stenberg comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)
Chilliwack Chiefs trade for USHL forward

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after an alleged thief was injured during an altercation with officers in Abbotsford. (File Photo)
Alleged thief injured during altercation with police in Abbotsford, says IIO

Nancy Guitar has started the Chilliwack Cupcake Festival, which takes place on Dec. 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sole purpose of Chilliwack Cupcake Festival to spread joy throughout community

Police officers investigate a property on South Sumas Road in Chilliwack on Nov. 9, 2022 after two bodies were found inside a house there the day before. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Man and woman found in home in Chilliwack; homicide investigators called in