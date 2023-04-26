A rendering of the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is expected to be complete by 2026 and hold up to 10,000 people. (Revery Architecture)

A rendering of the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is expected to be complete by 2026 and hold up to 10,000 people. (Revery Architecture)

Design of new PNE Amphitheatre revealed, with opening expected by 2026

PNE says sponsors will be able to bid for naming rights

The PNE revealed early design renderings of its new $65-million amphitheatre on Wednesday (April 26) and put a call out to sponsors for naming rights.

Expected to be completed by 2026, the reconstructed Vancouver concert and events venue is being designed by local company Revery Architecture.

The most recent rendering reveals a parachute-style open-air timber roof that touches down onto the ground at three points. It offers three viewing areas, with the two closest to the stage seated and the one furthest back an open grassy area. Together, PNE says the three areas will host up to 10,000 people.

The current amphitheatre design allows for about 7,000 attendees.

The PNE says construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and it’s now looking for sponsors to help cover the costs. Sponsors will also have a shot at naming rights.

The PNE estimates its new amphitheatre will host at least 75 performances and welcome more than 340,000 people a year.

A rendering of the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is expected to be complete by 2026 and hold up to 10,000 people. (Revery Architecture)

A rendering of the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is expected to be complete by 2026 and hold up to 10,000 people. (Revery Architecture)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentmusic festivalsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Freddie Mercury’s eclectic collection of ‘clutter’ for sale

Just Posted

Video shot by a citizen outside of Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 26, 2022 captured a man under arrest being hit twice in the face by an officer. (Screengrab from video by Marty Gaites)
Investigations continue into officer who punched man in face after Abbotsford concert

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality

A man was caught excessively speeding along Highway 1 in Popkum while transporting 16 cases of cigarettes that are illegal in B.C. (Black Press File).
Chilliwack judge dismisses defendant’s arguments as ‘nonsensical bafflegab’

Members of the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society dance around Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliott at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Red Hat Society rings in 25 years of fun, friendship, frolicking in Chilliwack