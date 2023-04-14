Danish rockers Volbeat returning to Abbotsford this summer

Volbeat will be playing the Abbotsford Centre on July 22 with Halestorm

Danish rockers Volbeat will be making a stop in Abbotsford this summer.

The group announced that the Servant of the Road tour comes to the Abbotsford Centre on July 22.

This will be the third time that they have played at the AC, also appearing in 2013 and 2019.

The band has released eight studio albums since forming in 2001 and their second album Rock the Rebel/Metal the Devil achieved platinum status in 2007. The 2010 release Beyond Hell/Above Heaven earned platinum status in a number of countries, including Canada.

“We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven’t had a chance to see since ‘Servant Of The Mind’ was released,” the band said in a stament. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party.”

Abbotsford is the lone stop on B.C. for the tour, with the band also playing Canadian dates in Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Quebec City and Laval.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on April 21 at 10 a.m.

