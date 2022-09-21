The Canadian Piano Quartet consisting of Anne Louise-Turgeon and Edward Turgeon (The Duo Turgeon), and Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann (The Bergmann Duo). (Submitted)

The Canadian Piano Quartet consisting of Anne Louise-Turgeon and Edward Turgeon (The Duo Turgeon), and Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann (The Bergmann Duo). (Submitted)

Dance-inspired music by 4 people on 2 pianos coming to concert in Chilliwack

Bergmann Duo joins Duo Turgeon for ‘Dancing with Eight Hands’ at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Eight hands will dance across two pianos in an upcoming concert at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann (the Bergmann Duo) will return for their first show of the season in a concert that will celebrate the versatility of the piano in Dancing with Eight Hands. They will be joined by the Duo Turgeon on Friday, Sept. 23.

With a program centred on dance-inspired works, Dancing with Eight Hands features Latin-American music such as Lecuona’s Malagueña, Tangos by Astor Piazzolla as well as Weber’s elegant Invitation to the Dance.

The Duo Turgeon and the Bergmann Duo have built a relationship performing together.

“We get so much enjoyment out of playing when we’re all together that I’m really looking forward to the lightness and fun we’ll have with our audience,” said Elizabeth. “You’ll get to see that not only do we have to communicate with our own partner, but then we have that extra communication that we have to have with the other couple at their piano.

“Both of us are duos, and so we’re bringing them together, to create an ensemble called the Canadian Piano Quartet. The repertoire will be us doing a lot of transcriptions. We’ll be playing a lot of pieces that are well known as orchestral repertoires, but that have been transcribed for two pianos,” she said.

“There will be not only so much to listen to, but so much to watch, because there are two pianos and eight hands working together.”

Dancing with Eight Hands is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mission and Fraser Valley First Nation bands to get extreme heat funding

Just Posted

The Canadian Piano Quartet consisting of Anne Louise-Turgeon and Edward Turgeon (The Duo Turgeon), and Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann (The Bergmann Duo). (Submitted)
Dance-inspired music by 4 people on 2 pianos coming to concert in Chilliwack

Communities in the upper Fraser Valley have received provincial funds to prepare for extreme heat. The funding was announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Mission and Fraser Valley First Nation bands to get extreme heat funding

Sunrise in the smoke from wildfires as seen from Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Aug. 31, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack on target for the driest September in more than a century of weather records

Harjinder Dahliwhal of the Abbotsford Trail Running Club makes his way through the Valley Vertikiller course. (Mark Wessner photo)
Valley Vertikiller set for Abbotsford trails on Oct. 8