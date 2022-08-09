Costume creating, Stó:lō drum making, painting pet portraits part of fall art classes in Chilliwack

Heaps of kids’ art classes are also coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre this fall

People can now register for fall art classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

From fibre arts to painting and even writing, the selection is more diverse than ever this year.

“The amazing thing about arts and crafts education is that there are so many facets to it – there is always something new to learn how to do,” said programs manager Trischa Buhler. “This fall we are so excited to add new classes for kids ages 8 to 11 such as Art Sampler and Painted Wooden Ornaments, as well as classes for those 15 and older. Starting Out With Cosplay, Learn to Fixit, and Starter Mitts will give anyone a new set of art techniques and skills that will make their friends ask, ‘Where’d you learn how to do that?’”

Those looking to delve into the world of painting and drawing, Watercolour Beginnings, Intro to Acrylics, Pet Portraits and First Steps in Drawing will leave participants with plenty of new techniques.

When it comes to fibre arts, people can sign up for Crochet for Beginners, Crochet Market Bags, Sewing Machine 101 and Peyote Stitch Beading.

Writing classes continue to bring forth new creative ventures to the centre. Writer’s Workshop Wednesdays, The Writer’s Toolkit and Novel Writing Basics will all guide and give students feedback in writing novels and short stories alike.

People wanting to create their own jewellery, Glass Beads Intro will show folks the joys of creating their own beads, while Glass Mosaic will give people the skills to lay glass and grout lines.

For the pottery enthusiast, Handbuilding 1: Intro and Wheel 3: Building Bigger continue to teach new skills while also building on already existing ones.

Stó:lō Drum Making is a beautiful mix of learning to craft a 16” elk hide drum, while also listening to some of the history and stories of the instructor.

Starting Out with Cosplay – Armour will help folks through the basics of costume creation with fabric and EVA foam in creating their very own costumes.

Of course, there’s something for kids as well. Art Mashup will guide kids through the joys of creating through mixed media, while Crochet for Kids shows children the basics of working with fibre arts and the infinite amount of things they can make.

There’s even a creative outlet for people to practice art on their own time with the Open Glass Studio, Open Clay Studio and Life Drawing Studio. The open studios offer a space to hone skills in glass-bead and mosaic making, drawing and painting, and practice on the wheel or hand-building. These are non-instructional sessions and are the perfect place to practice skills learned in classes.

Registration for all classes is now available. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by the Centre Box Office at 9201 Corbould St.

