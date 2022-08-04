Corn maze design features T. rex as Science World partners with Greendale Acres in Chilliwack

Greendale Acres has partnered with Science World for this year’s Chilliwack Corn Maze design. (Greendale Acres)

Greendale Acres has partnered with Science World for this year’s dinosaur-themed Chilliwack Corn Maze design.

This year, Science World is behind the design of the 12-acre corn maze which boasts a giant Tyrannosaurus rex and a chicken.

It marks 24 years for the Chilliwack Corn Maze attraction which opens this year on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The playful design makes the connection between the prehistoric dinosaur and the chicken who share characteristics in their bone structure, making chickens living members of the dinosaur group called ‘theropoda.’

The Tyrannosaurus rex also coincides with the Science World exhibit ‘T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator’ which is at the geodesic dome until February 2023.

Science World also created the 12 Tyrannosaurus rex-themed questions people have to answer in the maze in order to make their way to the next checkpoint in order to escape. People can choose the family-friendly short maze which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or the longer more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to complete.

RELATED: Ever wonder how a corn maze is made? Check out this story

The maze opens for the season on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. followed by a concert by B.C. country artist Tanner Olsen Band from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Maze and attractions close at 7 p.m. that day for the concert.

Chilliwack Corn Maze is located at 41905 Yale Road West and summer hours are: Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Labour Day Monday (Sept. 5) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The corn maze is open until Oct. 31. For more information, visit greendaleacres.ca.

Tickets are available online for $16 if pre-booked online, $18 at the door. Children aged two and under and people over the age of 75 are free to attend.

NOTE: Special event tickets ($28) are required if attending the opening day evening concert celebrations.

‘T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibit at Science World is presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants.

In addition to the corn maze, Greendale Acres features: lavender fields, seasonal flowers, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, rope obstacle course, bubble bar, pedal kart track, hay bale maze, corn sandbox, farm animal displays, farm carousel, garden and picnic areas, seasonal farm food, misting stations, ball zone, sandbox/kids playground area, antique farm machinery and more.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

agritourismchilliwackFarmingscience world