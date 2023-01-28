Comic Strippers return to Chilliwack for evening of improv comedy and dance moves

The Comic Strippers will be coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 10. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

Wearing purple bowties, Chip, Chip, Chip and Chip, will be gyrating their way through a night of comedy as The Comic Strippers perform in Chilliwack once again.

The fake stripper troupe is inviting folks to a night of semi-undressed improv on Feb. 10 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Oiled up and ready to show off their comedy bodies, The Comic Strippers are set to be another riot of uproarious comedy.

The group comprises some of Canada’s best improv comedians so they know how to make each show uniquely exciting and entertaining.

“We’re super excited to be returning to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with our touring comedy show,” said creator and performer Roman Danylo. “We just had our 10th year anniversary and it feels so great to be out there touring again. Fans can expect some fun new twists, dances and comedy bits. Thanks for the laughs all these years Chilliwack!”

Danylo promises that the night will be filled with hilarity and that it will be an explosion of ridiculousness. You’ll be laughing along to these guys’ ‘charms’ – especially when the Chips start shaking their beer guts around. There’s no full nudity – just full hilarity.

This is a show for all genders. Must be 19+.

The Comic Strippers is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

