Sunee Dhaliwal will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Submitted)

Sunee Dhaliwal will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Submitted)

Comedy night returns to downtown Chilliwack pub

Headliners Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal coming to Corky’s Irish Pub

Two headlining comedians will kick off the return of stand-up comedy at a Chilliwack pub.

Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal will take to the stage at Corky’s Irish Pub on Thursday, May 19.

Lyseng is a stand-up comedian, writer and podcaster based in Calgary who began her comedy career after 12 years as a tradesperson with the desire to lift less and laugh more. In turn, she has become one of the Canadian industry’s fastest rising stars.

She has been featured on CBC’s New Wave of Stand-Up Comedy, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and CTV’s The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore, as well as multiple times on CBC Radio’s The Debaters. Released in 2019, her first comedy album Going Up debuted at number one on iTunes and was followed with appearances at three Just For Laughs festivals (Montreal, JFL 42 in Toronto, and Vancouver’s JFL Northwest). In February she was showcased in Reader’s Digest magazine, last month she was a nominee at the Canadian Screen Awards for her performance on CTV’s Roast Battle Canada, and most recently completed a theatre tour of the East Coast.

Brittany Lyseng will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Meaghan Baxter Photography)

Brittany Lyseng will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Meaghan Baxter Photography)

Originally from Abbotsford, though now based further east, Dhaliwal is a national touring headliner who has graced stages around the world, and wherever he travels, his personality and unique sense of humour have made him a crowd favourite. Think of the funny guy in high school who both the jocks and the nerds liked.

He has performed at all of the country’s top comedy festivals including Montreal’s Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival and JFL Northwest, and worked with such talents as Tom Segura, Jim Belushi, Mike MacDonald, Bryan Callen, Tony Rock, Jo Koy, and Charlie Murphy. In terms of broadcast media, Sunee can regularly be heard on SiriusXM Radio and shot his very own Comedy Now! special for CTV.

The show will feature a special guest or two and is hosted and produced by Harry Doupe. Heidi Vanderveen is the event coordinator.

Corky’s Comedy Night with Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal is at Corky’s Irish Pub (3-45844 Yale Rd.) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

There is a set number of early-bird tickets for Corky’s Comedy Night at a cost of $5. Once the early-bird tickets sell out, the price goes up to $10.

RELATED: Band Chilliwack set to rock local stage for charity fundraiser

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comedy

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Couple in their 70s identified as victims of double homicide in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Sunee Dhaliwal will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Submitted)
Comedy night returns to downtown Chilliwack pub

Arnold and Joanne De Jong have been identified as the victims of the double homicide in Abbotsford on May 9. (Submitted photo)
Couple in their 70s identified as victims of double homicide in Abbotsford

The grey-shaded area in the middle of this graphic represents the new turf field that will be installed at G.W. Graham secondary school. The graphic shows 300 temporary seats below the field that project leaders hope will eventually turn into 1,000 permanent stadium-style seats. They hope the building below the field and next to the seats will eventually include changerooms, public washrooms, a concession and a merchandise stand. (SD33 graphic)
Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham secondary dreams big with turf field project

The Abbotsford Canucks roster will likely have some changes for 2022-23 season, with some players returning and some being shown the door. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks offseason outlook