Comedy night returns to downtown Chilliwack pub

Sunee Dhaliwal will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Submitted)

Two headlining comedians will kick off the return of stand-up comedy at a Chilliwack pub.

Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal will take to the stage at Corky’s Irish Pub on Thursday, May 19.

Lyseng is a stand-up comedian, writer and podcaster based in Calgary who began her comedy career after 12 years as a tradesperson with the desire to lift less and laugh more. In turn, she has become one of the Canadian industry’s fastest rising stars.

She has been featured on CBC’s New Wave of Stand-Up Comedy, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and CTV’s The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore, as well as multiple times on CBC Radio’s The Debaters. Released in 2019, her first comedy album Going Up debuted at number one on iTunes and was followed with appearances at three Just For Laughs festivals (Montreal, JFL 42 in Toronto, and Vancouver’s JFL Northwest). In February she was showcased in Reader’s Digest magazine, last month she was a nominee at the Canadian Screen Awards for her performance on CTV’s Roast Battle Canada, and most recently completed a theatre tour of the East Coast.

Brittany Lyseng will be one of two headlining comedians at Corky’s Irish Pub on May 19. (Meaghan Baxter Photography)

Originally from Abbotsford, though now based further east, Dhaliwal is a national touring headliner who has graced stages around the world, and wherever he travels, his personality and unique sense of humour have made him a crowd favourite. Think of the funny guy in high school who both the jocks and the nerds liked.

He has performed at all of the country’s top comedy festivals including Montreal’s Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival and JFL Northwest, and worked with such talents as Tom Segura, Jim Belushi, Mike MacDonald, Bryan Callen, Tony Rock, Jo Koy, and Charlie Murphy. In terms of broadcast media, Sunee can regularly be heard on SiriusXM Radio and shot his very own Comedy Now! special for CTV.

The show will feature a special guest or two and is hosted and produced by Harry Doupe. Heidi Vanderveen is the event coordinator.

Corky’s Comedy Night with Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal is at Corky’s Irish Pub (3-45844 Yale Rd.) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

There is a set number of early-bird tickets for Corky’s Comedy Night at a cost of $5. Once the early-bird tickets sell out, the price goes up to $10.

