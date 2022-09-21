This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists

CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year.

The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.

Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album “29: Written In Stone” and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit “’Til You Can’t.” And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee’s inspired danceable earworm, “Fancy Like.”

Brown and Combs are among the top selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released new albums in 2022 and will be touring overseas.

—Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

RELATED: Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Christmas (filming) comes early to Agassiz-Harrison

Just Posted

Communities in the upper Fraser Valley have received provincial funds to prepare for extreme heat. The funding was announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Mission and Fraser Valley First Nation bands to get extreme heat funding

Sunrise in the smoke from wildfires as seen from Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Aug. 31, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack on target for the driest September in more than a century of weather records

Harjinder Dahliwhal of the Abbotsford Trail Running Club makes his way through the Valley Vertikiller course. (Mark Wessner photo)
Valley Vertikiller set for Abbotsford trails on Oct. 8

Film crews prepare for another shot at Harrison Hot Springs Resort during the recent filming of a Hallmark movie. (Photo/Arnold Nicolas)
PHOTOS: Christmas (filming) comes early to Agassiz-Harrison