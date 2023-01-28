Classical music juxtaposed with tangos when string quartet joins piano duo for concert in Chilliwack

The Borealis String Quartet joins the Bergmann Duo on Feb. 10 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

A string quartet will join a piano duo for an afternoon of music in Chilliwack.

The Borealis String Quartet will take the stage with the Bergmann Duo for a performance called Concertango at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 10.

The quartet is praised as being one of the most dynamic and exciting world-class ensembles of its generation. In this concert, classic piano compositions will get juxtaposed with tangos when these two groups come together.

The programme includes Bach’s Concerto for two keyboards in C major, as well as the Bergmann’s fiery version of Astor Piazzolla’s tangos – Milonga del Angel and Libertango – for a piano duet and string quartet. Alongside these, Concertango also includes renditions of Carlos Gardel’s tangos.

Concertango is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

