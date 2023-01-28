The Borealis String Quartet joins the Bergmann Duo on Feb. 10 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

The Borealis String Quartet joins the Bergmann Duo on Feb. 10 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

Classical music juxtaposed with tangos when string quartet joins piano duo for concert in Chilliwack

World-renowned Borealis String Quartet will join Bergmann Duo at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

A string quartet will join a piano duo for an afternoon of music in Chilliwack.

The Borealis String Quartet will take the stage with the Bergmann Duo for a performance called Concertango at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 10.

The quartet is praised as being one of the most dynamic and exciting world-class ensembles of its generation. In this concert, classic piano compositions will get juxtaposed with tangos when these two groups come together.

The programme includes Bach’s Concerto for two keyboards in C major, as well as the Bergmann’s fiery version of Astor Piazzolla’s tangos – Milonga del Angel and Libertango – for a piano duet and string quartet. Alongside these, Concertango also includes renditions of Carlos Gardel’s tangos.

Concertango is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’

Just Posted

The Borealis String Quartet joins the Bergmann Duo on Feb. 10 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)
Classical music juxtaposed with tangos when string quartet joins piano duo for concert in Chilliwack

Advocates for decriminalization and safe supply of drugs stood outside Nelson’s city hall on April 14, 2022. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
EDITORIAL: The two sides of decriminalizing drug possession

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
New fully accessible playground now open in Chilliwack at the Landing

Paramedics work to revive someone from an apparent drug overdose in Chilliwack, on June 16, 2017. According to numbers from BC Emergency Health Services, local paramedics were called out to 715 overdose situations in 2022. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress File)
Chilliwack sees year-to-year drop in overdose/poisoning calls for paramedics