Cinderella ballet will grace Chilliwack stage on Valentine’s Day

2 ballet classes plus photography workshop also being offered with Ballet Jörgen

Cinderella by Ballet Jörgen is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 14. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

People can see the classic story of Cinderella in ballet form when it comes to Chilliwack on Valentine’s Day.

Presented by Ballet Jörgen, the performance balances a dreamy fairy tale with a stunning blend of Russian ballet traditions and contemporary dance, and it’s coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 14.

Ballet Jörgen takes a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, while using beautiful sets and costumes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

“Cinderella is one of Ballet Jörgen’s most popular classical ballets and is one of my personal favourites,” said artistic director Bengt Jörgen. “Cinderella is a touching ballet, but also makes people laugh and has an uplifting quality to it. Set to beautiful music by Sergei Prokofiev, it is the epitome of classical ballet.”

Additionally, there will be two ballet workshops and one photography workshop that people can sign up for.

On Feb. 13, youth dancers of all abilities aged 12 to 18 will have the opportunity to refine their techniques with a Ballet Jörgen dance, and can register for the Ballet Jörgen Ballet Masterclass at the cost of $37.50. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Also on Feb. 13 is the Ballet Jörgen Repertoire Masterclass, where dancers will be guided through the steps of Cinderella. The Repertoire Masterclass runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $26.25.

Students can register for both as a combo for $49. Registration includes a ticket to Cinderella on Feb. 14.

On the day of the show, the dancers of Ballet Jörgen and local photographer Vicki Legere will demonstrate how to capture the beauty of the human body in motion through photography. The People In Motion Photography workshop runs from 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 for $30.

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

To register for any of the classes, contact the Centre Box Office.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dance