Chilliwack’s Philomusica Chorus looking for new singing members

In-person singing is back after more than 2 and a half years for adult chorus

A community choir with the Fraser Valley Philharmonic Society is starting up again.

After more than 30 months without regular singing opportunities, the Philomusica Chorus is set to restart in-person singing in September. All adults are welcome to participate.

Philomusica Chorus, established in 2010, is a non-auditioned adult mixed chorus under the direction of Paula Quick that has been a musical fixture in Chilliwack since its institution in 1995.

The chorus rehearses weekly preparing choral music in three- to five-parts and multiple styles for public presentation. Before the pandemic, sessions were offered in three-month segments, but in its resumption of activities, for the foreseeable future, sessions will be limited to eight weeks in duration.

The first session will run Monday evenings from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. preparing three Remembrance Day themed pieces for participation in a collaborative concert(s) Nov. 3 and/or 10.

Rehearsals will be held in a well ventilated venue large enough to allow safe distancing. The cost is $50 per person for one session.

For more information or to sign op, contact Paula Quick at 604-316-2729.

 

chilliwack

