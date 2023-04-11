Chilliwack rock revival band brings ‘humorous energy’ to stage with beach-themed music event

Six-piece Chilliwack band Dealers Choice is hosting and playing in Beach Night, a rock ‘n’ roll music party on April 14, 2023. (Heather Horncastle Photography)

Grab your towel and beach floaties and head to a brand-new bar in Chilliwack for a summer-themed music party.

Six-piece Chilliwack band Dealers Choice is hosting rock ‘n’ roll event ‘Beach Night!’ on April 14 at Whiskey Richard’s.

The band has been together since 2019 and plays all original music that sounds like it came straight from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

“We’re a classic rock revival band with vintage songwriting sensibilities. We bring a unique flavour to the rock genre,” said front man Ben Thorne. “We take the music seriously but we don’t take ourselves seriously.”

He said his band has “humorous energy” and together they strive to create the most authentic rock ‘n’ roll on the planet by harnessing the power of every great band from those three decades.

Dealers Choice is hosting the beach-themed, interactive live music party and they will be one of three bands performing. Rockson Road will kick off the night at 9 p.m., Dealers Choice performs at 10 p.m., and headlining group Chase The Bear, a Vancouver-based band, will take the stage at 11 p.m.

Thorne said all gimmicks aside, the musical talent is of high quality and it’s a show people need to see.

“Not only is there this outrageous theme going on, but at its core, musically it’s an extremely strong show,” Thorne said. “I don’t think there’s another group that’s bringing this kind of quality rock ‘n’ roll to Chilliwack.”

They’re putting on the show to help invigorate the local music scene, he added.

Thorne said there’s something special about music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

“For me, that era of music had the most soul and the most genuine quality about it.”

He and the five other members of his band write and perform all their own music. They dress the part, too, rocking the stage in bellbottom pants and jackets with tassels.

Beach Night!, featuring Dealers Choice, Chase The Bear and Rockson Road, is Friday, April 14 at Whiskey Richard’s (45886 Wellington Ave.) inside the Royal Hotel in Chilliwack. Doors open at 8 p.m.

There will also be a beach outfit contest. Whoever wears the best beach outfit – chosen by the band – will win a mystery beach cooler.

Tickets are $20 in advance at eventbrite.ca (do a search for ‘Dealers Choice’) and $25 at the door. Thorne is encouraging folks to buy presale tickets as the bands get 100 per cent of the proceeds.

For more, go to dealerschoiceband.com or facebook.com/DealersChoiceRock.

