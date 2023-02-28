Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members during a show on Oct. 14, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (K-J Millar/ Black Press file)

Chilliwack illusionist prepares to baffle folks during hometown performance

‘We all need a little wonder and awe in our lives,’ says Chris Funk

A Chilliwack illusionist will be taking the stage in his hometown in March.

Chris Funk ‘The Wonderist’ will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 10 to baffle audiences with illusions and a multimedia experience that will have audience members wondering how he did it.

“I’m so excited about performing at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for two reasons. First, now more than ever before, we all need a little wonder and awe in our lives. The second reason, is that I get to perform in my new hometown. I’m pumped I get to bring my passion to my home audience,” Funk said.

“The show will combine my two passions. Magic, and some live music. You’ll see some creations that have made appearances on some of the largest television shows in the world, such as America’s Got Talent, Fool Us, and Masters of Illusion.”

Chris Funk ‘The Wonderist’ is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

