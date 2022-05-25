Chilliwack Cultural Centre announces lineup of summer arts classes

Explore using a wide variety of materials to create a unique work of art in a mixed media class. (Submitted)

With summer just around the corner, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is offering a new lineup of art classes.

From clay to mixed media to paint nights, there are new ways for folks to explore their creativity and find new hobbies.

“The pandemic has shown us how crucial the arts are to us as individuals and to coming together as a community,” said programs manager Trischa Buhler. “Learning how to create art, music, theatre, and many other art forms allows us to be inspired and express ourselves in a unique way, and I’m happy that the classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre will continue to provide positive artistic experiences for everyone in our community.”

New this year is Peyote Stitch Beading, a class that shares the technique of the peyote stitch and how to apply it to create stunning pieces.

Those looking to dive into the world of mixed media, the Mixed Media Workshop is the perfect place to explore a wide variety of traditional and unusual materials to create a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Crochet for Beginners will teach people the techniques and skills needed to learn this fun and relaxing hobby, while Crochet Market Bag teaches those looking for more of a crochet challenge how to make a market bag.

Stó:lō Drum Making teaches students how to make a 16” traditional hand drum, while also teaching some of the history and stories of the Stó:lō people.

Family Paint Night is a creative experience fun for the whole family or friends and will be an exciting night of painting. With guidance, new artists and artists with experience alike will be led through painting and finishing a piece that they can take home at the end of the night.

Kids classes give children the chance to explore their creativity. Using embroidery thread, yarn, and beads, kids can learn to make friendship bracelets, or they can take their first steps in illustration with Intro to Anime Intensive. Crochet for Kids teaches the ins and outs of crochet, and Art Mashup introduces young children to the world of art.

Folks looking for a creative outlet to practice their art, the Open Glass Studio and Open Clay Studio offer a space to hone skills in glass-bead making and practice on the wheel or hand-building. The open studios are non-instructional sessions and are the perfect place to practice skills learned in classes.

Registration for all classes is now available. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).

