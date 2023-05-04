Chilliwack band ‘Like Bears’ releases single, kicks off 10-stop Western Canada tour in home town

A Chilliwack band will be celebrating the release of its new single with a tour across Western Canada.
‘Like Bears’ is releasing its song Muscle Memory on May 5 and will be kicking off its tour that same day with a concert in Chilliwack. The single comes five weeks after the release of single Esta La Rocha on March 30.
They’re calling it the Big Shiny Tour 23 and it runs from May 5 to 27 with 10 stops.
Tour locations include: Chilliwack, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Castlegar.
The Big Shiny Tour 23 kicks off May 5 in Chilliwack. The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) at 9400 College St. Other bands performing that night are Blake Pinder, The Bobby’s, and The Vagina Boys.
No alcohol or drugs allowed. Tickets are $10.
Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.