Chilliwack band ‘Like Bears’ is celebrating the release of a new single by kicking off their Western Canada tour in Chilliwack on May 5. (Charlynn Jelier photo)

Chilliwack band ‘Like Bears’ is celebrating the release of a new single by kicking off their Western Canada tour in Chilliwack on May 5. (Charlynn Jelier photo)

Chilliwack band ‘Like Bears’ releases single, kicks off 10-stop Western Canada tour in home town

Big Shiny Tour 23 starts in Chilliwack and will travel through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

A Chilliwack band will be celebrating the release of its new single with a tour across Western Canada.

‘Like Bears’ is releasing its song Muscle Memory on May 5 and will be kicking off its tour that same day with a concert in Chilliwack. The single comes five weeks after the release of single Esta La Rocha on March 30.

They’re calling it the Big Shiny Tour 23 and it runs from May 5 to 27 with 10 stops.

Tour locations include: Chilliwack, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Castlegar.

The Big Shiny Tour 23 kicks off May 5 in Chilliwack. The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) at 9400 College St. Other bands performing that night are Blake Pinder, The Bobby’s, and The Vagina Boys.

No alcohol or drugs allowed. Tickets are $10.

The release date for single ‘Muscle Memory’ by Chilliwack band Like Bears is May 5, 2023. (Ted Kim)

The release date for single ‘Muscle Memory’ by Chilliwack band Like Bears is May 5, 2023. (Ted Kim)

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$25 tickets sold during Live Nation’s Concert Week promo period starting May 10
Next story
Two concerts at Abbotsford Centre part of Live Nation’s Concert Week $25 tickets

Just Posted

The Sardis Library on June 23, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Here’s what’s coming up at Chilliwack’s 3 libraries

On May 3, 2023, Joel Carlson was wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the following six counts of breach of release order in Chilliwack. He is described as: Caucasian male; 6’2; 221 lbs; brown hair; blue eyes.
Sex offender wanted by Kamloops RCMP for alleged breaches in Chilliwack

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack real estate making slow gains as weather warms

Chilliwack band ‘Like Bears’ is celebrating the release of a new single by kicking off their Western Canada tour in Chilliwack on May 5. (Charlynn Jelier photo)
Chilliwack band ‘Like Bears’ releases single, kicks off 10-stop Western Canada tour in home town