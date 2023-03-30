Chilliwack artists share what inspires them in ‘eclectic’ art exhibition

Chilliwack Visual Artists Association members Christine Newsome and Mary-Lee Merz help hang artwork on the walls for group show Inspire at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Artwork by Mary Stanley is seen during set-up day on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 for exhibition Inspire, a group show by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Artwork sits on the floor waiting to be hung on the wall on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 for exhibition Inspire, a group show by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Artwork sits on display on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as part of exhibition Inspire, a group show by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Inspire is a group show by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Inspire is a group show by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) An etched glass piece of artwork by Karen Ireland is seen during set-up day on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 for exhibition Inspire, a group show by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack Visual Artists Association members George Rychter and Dan Daulby help hang artwork on the walls for group show Inspire at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The pieces on display in the current group exhibition at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre are as diverse as the mediums used.

“It’s pretty eclectic. When you have a whole group come in, everyone does something quite different,” said Christine Newsome, member of the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association (CVAA).

There are 33 artists who are part of Inspire, a group show and sale at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery which opened on March 29 and runs until April 29.

Each artist was asked to use a medium and subject matter that most inspires them.

Mediums include photography, acrylic paintings, oils, watercolours, graphite drawings, etched glass, weavings, glass mosaic and more.

Abstract pieces hang beside portraits as sculptures stand in front of landscape paintings.

“The word inspire originates from the Latin word īnspīrāe ‘to breathe or blow into’ perhaps meaning to encourage tiny embers into ignition,” reads a statement by members of the CVAA. “The artist has in their lives things or moments that inspire their creative output. Whether it’s the beauty of nature, the music they listen to, the relationships they have with others or a daydream that sparks a thought, the list is vast like grains of sand on a beach.

“As you peruse this exhibition, reflect, if you will, on the numerous creative fires that burned in each individual as they took that spark and breathed life into it. Each of these artists were inspired to create their images that were birthed from a moment that resonated with them. The end result of that spark is presented here to be shared with you, the viewer.”

Many pieces in the show will be for sale, plus there’s a ‘pay and take away’ wall will several smaller pieces for sale that folks can buy and take home right away.

Inspire, a group show and sale by the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association, runs March 29 to April 29. The opening reception is set for Saturday, April 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

