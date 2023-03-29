Nikola Trotzuk plays the main character in Jesus Christ Superstar presented by Newbury Art Concepts. The show runs April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Photo by Al Ricard)

Nikola Trotzuk plays the main character in Jesus Christ Superstar presented by Newbury Art Concepts. The show runs April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Photo by Al Ricard)

Chilliwack actors bring classic rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to local stage

Newbury Art Concepts presents musical for 6 shows at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

A Chilliwack-based theatre troupe will be bringing the timeless classic Jesus Christ Superstar to the stage in April.

Newbury Art Concepts presents the beloved rock opera April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Directed by Randy Newbury, this rendition of Jesus Christ Superstar is being produced entirely by local amateurs.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this iconic show to our community, showcasing the incredible talent that exists right here in our own backyard,” Newbury said. “Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into this production, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final week of Jesus’ life, set to a rock opera score that has captivated audiences for decades. This production promises to deliver all of the powerful themes and emotions that have made the show a perennial favourite.

The creative team includes the vocal direction duo of Debbie and Molly Wilson. Shannon Goldsmith leads the 16-piece orchestra. Jennifer Silva offered her expertise as principal pianist. Ann Matterson is head choreographer, and costume design is by Susan Newbury. Lighting is by Jamea Lister and sound by Chris Reid.

The production will run for six performances from April 5 to April 9 at the Hub Theatre in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Show times are: April 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on April 8 and 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or newburyartconcepts.com or by calling 604-391-SHOW. Tickets will also be available at the box office.

NOTE: There will be scenes of violence, suicide, and strobe effects. As classic as this production is, it is not meant for very young audience members.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live theatre

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Pretty Woman’ musical on Vancouver stage with original score by Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance

Just Posted

Nikola Trotzuk plays the main character in Jesus Christ Superstar presented by Newbury Art Concepts. The show runs April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Photo by Al Ricard)
Chilliwack actors bring classic rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to local stage

NWO Roller Derby Association (black) went up against the Bellingham Betties All-Stars during a doubleheader on March 25 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. (Dave Crystal Photography)
PHOTOS: Chilliwack junior, adult skaters went up against U.S. teams in roller derby doubleheader

Heat pumps help keep the home warm in the winter, cool in summer. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Chilliwack answers B.C. call for more incentives for energy-switching with top-up rebates

The business complex at McCallum Road and Rainbow Avenue in Abbotsford where Dane Nikolas Lee Miller allegedly crashed his vehicle after fleeing from Chilliwack RCMP at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 28, 2023. (Vikki Hopes/ Abbotsford News)
Chilliwack RCMP officer injured after man allegedly hits cruiser during a wellness check

Pop-up banner image