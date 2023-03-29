Chilliwack actors bring classic rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to local stage

Nikola Trotzuk plays the main character in Jesus Christ Superstar presented by Newbury Art Concepts. The show runs April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Photo by Al Ricard)

A Chilliwack-based theatre troupe will be bringing the timeless classic Jesus Christ Superstar to the stage in April.

Newbury Art Concepts presents the beloved rock opera April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Directed by Randy Newbury, this rendition of Jesus Christ Superstar is being produced entirely by local amateurs.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this iconic show to our community, showcasing the incredible talent that exists right here in our own backyard,” Newbury said. “Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into this production, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final week of Jesus’ life, set to a rock opera score that has captivated audiences for decades. This production promises to deliver all of the powerful themes and emotions that have made the show a perennial favourite.

The creative team includes the vocal direction duo of Debbie and Molly Wilson. Shannon Goldsmith leads the 16-piece orchestra. Jennifer Silva offered her expertise as principal pianist. Ann Matterson is head choreographer, and costume design is by Susan Newbury. Lighting is by Jamea Lister and sound by Chris Reid.

The production will run for six performances from April 5 to April 9 at the Hub Theatre in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Show times are: April 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on April 8 and 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or newburyartconcepts.com or by calling 604-391-SHOW. Tickets will also be available at the box office.

NOTE: There will be scenes of violence, suicide, and strobe effects. As classic as this production is, it is not meant for very young audience members.

