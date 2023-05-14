The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrate their 50th anniversary with a free barn dance in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 20. (Submitted photo)

The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrate their 50th anniversary with a free barn dance in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 20. (Submitted photo)

Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrate 50th anniversary

Old-time barn dance takes place in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 20

The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers celebrate their 50th anniversary with a free family-friendly barn dance in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 20.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. (doors open at 12:30) at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association (ASAA) hall at 33889 Essendene Ave. There is free parking behind the hall and on Cyril Street.

Donations will be collected for the food banks in Abbotsford and Mission, and there will be cake, snacks, coffee and tea at no charge.

In the late 1960s, a group of dedicated musicians and community builders got together to build the Old Age Pensioners’ Hall on Essendene Avenue, which is now the ASAA hall.

Some of the people who helped build the hall also played old-time Canadian music and, like all musicians, they needed a place to play and one with a dance floor. They paid off the mortgage for the building within two years.

RELATED: Canada’s top fiddlers face off in Abbotsford

Most of the fiddlers didn’t read music and rarely had any music lessons. They learned tunes by ear from each other and often changed some notes along the way, which is why fiddlers often have their own version of tunes.

They have played waltzes, foxtrots, two steps, jigs and reels for dancers at the ASAA hall for more than 50 years. Today, there are regular dances, dance lessons, square dances and exercise classes that take place throughout the week.

There are fiddle clubs across B.C. and many of them are members of the B.C. Old Time Fiddlers’ Association, which was formed over 40 years ago. The group promotes and encourages old-time music, fosters connections among the fiddling communities throughout B.C. and Canada, and encourages young people to take up fiddling and violin playing.

The Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers has members from Hope to Surrey who play old-time music for public and private events, seniors’ residences, and festivals.

Visit centralfraservalleyfiddlers.com for more information.

Arts and EntertainmentLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teen filmmakers’ work to be screened at 3rd annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival

Just Posted

A vacant house on Reece Avenue in Chilliwack went up in flames for the second time in less than seven months. (Mark Smith)
UPDATE: Chilliwack Fire Department tackles several early-morning blazes throughout downtown core

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

Stephanie Struys of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Equestrian event in Chilliwack draws riders from throughout Fraser Valley

A screen grab from the 2023 Chilliwack Student Film Festival.
Teen filmmakers’ work to be screened at 3rd annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival