Celtic duo Schryer and Dobres lights up Agassiz-Harrison

Canadian Celtic duo Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres have two performances scheduled on Friday, Oct. 14, as part of Harrison Festival Society’s Tunes About Town series. (Graphic/Schryer and Dobres)

Harrison Festival Society is spicing up the weekend with another installment of Tunes About Town.

Friday sees two performances from Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres. The duo plays first at Harrison Corner Café from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and at The Broken Whisk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This performance comes hot off the heels of a Sunday (Oct. 9) concert at Muddy Waters from Chirs Rolin and Simon Jarrett and L.J. Mounteney and Jon Roper.

Back in June, the Festival Society received notice that the Department of Canadian Heritage awarded the organization with a one-time grant for “[resenting artists within the area with the intent of supporting local business in COVID recovery period.” This enabled the Festival Society to hire artists to perform at local restaurants, attractions and points of interest at no extra costs to businesses or patrons. Businesses that have signed up for Tunes About Town include Muddy Waters Café, Canwest Art Gallery, The Old Settler Pub and The Ranger Station Art Gallery.

Schryer and Dobres are a Canadian Celtic duo combining their fiddle and guitar talents to bring traditional Celtic music to a whole new generation of fans. Their newest album is called “Mandorla” and is available on their website, schryerdobres.com.

Admission is free.

For more information about Tunes about Town and other upcoming events, visit harrisonfestival.com.

