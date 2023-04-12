Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called “Courage” in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called “Courage” in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canadian singer Celine Dion announces new music is coming on Thursday

Social media note did offer details, singer’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Courage’

Canadian pop singer Céline Dion is promising her fans new music this week, after a rare neurological disorder forced her to cancel or postpone concerts to concentrate on her health.

The Quebec-born singer announced on social media that the new music would drop Thursday morning.

Dion announced in December that she has “stiff person syndrome,” which is a condition characterized by sudden severe muscle spasms.

She said last year that the spasms affected her daily life, made it difficult to walk and prevented her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to.

The diagnosis forced her to postpone a number of European concert dates that were scheduled for earlier this year, and cancel a run of shows from May to July.

Dion’s brief social media message did not provide any details on the music she’ll release, and did not give an update on her touring plans. Her most recent studio album was 2019’s “Courage.”

READ MORE: Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological condition, cancels some tour dates

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Folk-blues musician Kimberley MacGregor takes Chilliwack stage for 1st time

Just Posted

Abbotsford MLA Mike DeJong poses for a group selfie with plasma recipient Meghan Knight and her son Caius at the opening of the Abbotsford plasma donation clinic on April 11. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Plasma donors and recipients make connections at donor-centre opening in Abbotsford

More than 100 people came out for a public rally at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in support of CUPE 561 (First Transit), whose members have been on the picket lines for more than three weeks since the full withdrawal of transit services in the Fraser Valley. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Striking Fraser Valley bus drivers rally at Five Corners in Chilliwack

Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Weatherby points at an information board while school board chair Willow Reichelt (middle), Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) and others look on, during the announcement of an expansion to Sardis Secondary on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Province announces 400-seat expansion for Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary

Proposed riding boundaries for the new Chilliwack-North provincial electoral district. (B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Proposed 2 new Chilliwack ridings could have dramatically different boundaries