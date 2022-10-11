Cabaret blends with theatre for biographical musical about Josephine Baker on Chilliwack stage

Tymisha Harris as Josephine is a one-woman biographical musical that combines cabaret, theatre, and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker. (Eleonora Briscoe photo)

A show combining cabaret, theatre and dance while telling the story of Josephine Baker is coming to Chilliwack.

Josephine is a one-woman biographical musical about the African-American international superstar, presented by Dynamite Lunchbox Production. It’s a story of history and civil rights wrapped in sultry singing and it will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 23.

Actress and co-creator Tymisha Harris plays the role of Josephine. She shifts smoothly from laughter to tears and back again while she shatters stereotypes of race, gender roles and sexuality.

“I hope that the audience is wildly entertained by the music and dancing and that they learn something new about the life of one of the most fascinating human beings of the 20th century,” Harris said.

Born in St. Louis in 1906, Baker achieved only moderate success in the United States but became an international superstar after moving to France in the early ’20s. Her adopted country gave her the opportunity to live freely without the racial oppression of her home country, but she never stopped yearning for acceptance in America.

“I used to think that fame was my great love, but fame could never love me back,” Harris laments as Baker. “Neither could America, not for long anyways.”

In addition to winning 10 ‘best of fest’ and a dozen ‘outstanding performance awards’ at performing arts festivals across three continents, Harris was nominated for Best Solo Performance at the 2018 Vivian Robinson Awards for her off-Broadway run of Josephine at Soho Playhouse.

“After years of postponements due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to finally be bringing the show to Chilliwack,” said co-creator and director Michael Marinaccio. “British Columbia is like a second home for us, and we can’t wait to experience another part of it.”

Josephine is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

NOTE: This is a 19+ show. It contains adult material and situations and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

