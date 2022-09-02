Byron Bertram returns to Chilliwack for Fraser Valley Comedy event

The laughs are back at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Fraser Valley Comedy presents headliner Byron Bertram and other comedians in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre on Sept. 24.

Bertram will be joined by Rajneesh Dhawan, plus special guests Alistair Ogden, Helena Paul and Keller Reeves. The event is hosted by Fraser Valley Comedy founder Yo Trieu.

Like a bird flu on an international flight, Bertram travels well. His innate talent for voices and accents mixed with a confident vulnerability has taken him across the world and established him internationally as one of the top Canadian comics working today.

He has worked on stage with the likes of Zach Galifinakis, Flight of the Concords, and Eddie Izzard; was a hit with the judges on Brits Got Talent, has been seen on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Dirks Gently, Riverdale, and heard regularly on SirusXM.

Dhawan started performing standup comedy in Canada in May 2017 and has been on stage at several festivals and competitions since. He won the Fraser Valley Comedy competition in 2018.

Ogden’s dry humour and self-deprecating silliness won him the CBC Next Up Competition in 2019, earning him a televised set on CBC. He’s since performed at the Halifax Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Vancouver, Toronto SketchFest, and at comedy clubs across Canada. He’s based in Vancouver, where he hosts Comedy Pants on the first Friday of every month.

Paul is a First Nations comic who lives in Chilliwack. She has been dabbling in comedy for more than 10 years and has hosted and headlined many local shows including a guest host with Tamara Bell on First Talk – APTN, acting gigs involving stage readings, pilot projects and theatre.

Reeves’ fun, approachable and charismatic comedy outlook repeatedly has the audience popping and locking with laughter. Undeniably a local fan favourite and an anchor in the Fraser Valley comedy community, he spearheads ‘Keller’s Super Fun Good Time Comedy Hour,’ the area’s only comedy open mic.

Fraser Valley Comedy’s event, featuring headliner Byron Bertram, is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 (doors open at 7 p.m.). This show is recommended for people aged 18 and older.

Tickets are $33 and available at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Snacks plus alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the concession before the event and during intermission and can be taken inside the theatre.

