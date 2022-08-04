Bria Skonberg, Johnny Cash musical, kids’ shows all part of Chilliwack Cultural Centre fall lineup

The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society has announced its 2022 fall lineup of shows.

Due to cancellations from COVID, a number of last season’s shows at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre have become a part of this upcoming season, alongside the new additions.

“With a 13-show lineup for the fall, the society will inspire the community with a wonderful selection that ranges from energetic dance performances to enthralling theatre shows and a diverse collection of music shows,” the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society stated in a press release.

The popular Bergmann Duo – Elizabeth and Marcel – promise to delight and enchant with Dancing with Eight Hands, when they are joined by the Duo Turgeon. This entertaining programme centred on dance-inspired works will feature Latin-American music, such as Lecuona’s Malagueña, Tangos by Astor Piazzolla as well as Weber’s Elegant.

Ring of Fire will have patrons walking the line with the songs and stories of the iconic musician, Johnny Cash. Paying tribute to The Man in Black, this musical showcases Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story through his music.

Another show within the theatre series is Josephine, an uplifting and perfectly dramatic show that uses an engaging combination of cabaret, theatre and dance to tell the story of Josephine Baker, the first African-American international star. This haunting cabaret will charm and dazzle you, as Josephine shatters stereotypes of race, gender roles, and sexuality.

Three kids shows will also be coming to Chilliwack.

Halloween Howl is more treats than tricks when Norman Foote comes to Chilliwack. This Halloween concert will be fun for the whole family and embraces the creativity of the spooky holiday with music and costumes.

Ready to sweep you into the legends and stories of the Kwantlen First Nation, Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish tells the story of an old hungry spirit that inhabits a feast dish of tempting and beautiful foods. Caught stealing a piece of cheese, a young mouse named Kw’at’el must embark on a journey to trick the hungry spirit and save her family from becoming a feast, in this beautiful tale that integrates the use of traditional Coast Salish and Stó:lō music, dance, and masks.

A Zaniac Christmas is everything funny, zany and magical, and the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with your kids. From juggling bowling balls to slicing vegetables in half with playing cards, everything the Zaniac does is sure to entertain the whole family.

Black Umfolosi welcomes you to witness the joy of South African culture through traditional song and dance. Through their music, Black Umfolosi addresses love, family, spirit, and challenge negative stereotypes around the world. They will keep you begging for more, especially when they perform the iconic Gumboot and Zulu dance. Full of passion and creativity, Proximity will take you soaring through the world of dance. Full of authenticity, an explosion of energy and technical precision, prolific B.C. dancer Joshua Beamish brings forth a joyous collection of dances.

Kicking the centre into the Christmas spirit is a stunning lineup within the music series. Here to take you on a sentimental musical journey is a Lisa Brokop Classic Country Christmas. With a career spanning more than two decades, Lisa Brokop is one of North America’s most recognizable country musicians, and is the perfect person to ring in the holiday season with.

Wrapping you snugly in the Christmas spirit, Winter Harp returns to the centre. Combining flutes, violin, rare medieval instruments, percussion, poetry and songs to create a concert hauntingly beautiful.

The holiday spirit continues with A Celtic Christmas! The North Shore Celtic Ensemble offers a spirited and heartwarming celebration of the season through sensational harmonies, captivating melodies and plenty of holiday magic.

Finishing off the exciting lineup of shows this fall season is the breathtaking Bria Skonberg. A force in the new music scene with her bold horn melodies, smoky vocals, and adventurous concoctions of classical and new music. The Juno Award-winning New York superstar comes home for the holiday season with an unforgettable show.

More shows coming in 2023 will be announced in November. For more information about dates and times, and to purchase tickets, contact the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

