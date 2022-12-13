Blippi The Wonderful World Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on May 21, 2023.

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on May 21, 2023.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour coming to Abbotsford in May

Popular children’s entertainer bringing live show experience to Abbotsford Centre

Blippi is coming to Abbotsford.

The popular American children’s entertainer and educator is set to take over the Abbotsford Centre with The Wonderful World Tour on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The live show features the energetic antics of Blippi – an adult with a childlike curiosity and energetic persona, who wears a blue and orange beanie cap, blue shirt, orange suspenders, and an orange bow tie.

The character was created and launched on YouTube back in 2014 and the account now has over 16 million subscribers and over 13 billion total views.

Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi’s creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi’s Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.

Meekah is scheduled to be a special guest on the tour.

Other B.C. stops on the tour include: Prince George (May 16), Penticton (May 19) and Vancouver (May 20).

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” stated Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live. “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” stated Susan Vargo, head of live events at Moonbug Entertainment. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

General public tickets go on sale for the Abbotsford show starting on Friday (Dec. 16) at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/blippi%3a-the-wonderful-world-tour/231.

