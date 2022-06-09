Beer-themed ‘Hops and Heritage’ fundraiser runs throughout summer in Chilliwack

Hops and Heritage runs June 25 to Sept. 3 at five local breweries in Chilliwack. The launch event is set for Saturday, June 25 on the ground of the Chilliwack Musem. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A beer-themed fundraiser is returning to Chilliwack this summer.

The third annual Hops and Heritage event, hosted by Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society, kicks off on Saturday, June 25.

The event, which runs throughout the summer, is primarily an awareness and engagement campaign that aims to connect the museum with the community and to support local businesses at the same time.

“Hops and Heritage focuses on the local craft brewing and hops industry in Chilliwack, and how this industry has played an important role in the development of our economy, identity and heritage,” said Shawna Maurice, executive director of the Chilliwack Museum.

Folks can discover Chilliwack’s industrious past as a premier hops producer and get acquainted with the local businesses that bring this history to life in the community.

How it works is participants buy a Hops and Heritage passbook and then go from one local brewery to the next collecting stamps over the course of the summer with a chance to win prizes.

There’s an event on June 25 to kick off Hops and Heritage. It will feature craft beer from five local breweries, food, live music, games, art and shopping. The craft breweries include Bricklayer Brewing, Farmhouse Brewing, Field House Brewing, Flashback Brewing and Old Yale Brewing. Live music will be by The Maybelles and Jada McKenzie-Moore, and food is from Becky’s Grill2Go.

There will also be selected panels from past exhibition The Hops Connection: From Industry Gold to Lasting Legacy.

Admission to the June 25 launch event is $10 for the general public and $5 for members of the Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society. Drink tickets will be one for $5 or three for $12.

The launch event will be the first opportunity for folks to purchase the Hops and Heritage passbook which is $25 for the general public and $20 for members.

Purchase of the passbook guarantees one entry into the weekly and grand prize draws. People can gain additional entries by visiting the five participating breweries (listed above) and earning a stamp in the passbook for each visit. Return the partially or fully stamped passbook to the Chilliwack Museum before Sept. 3 for additional entries into the grand prize draws.

The Hops and Heritage launch event is set for Saturday, June 25 on the grounds of the Chilliwack Museum (45820 Spadina Ave.) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Folks can collect stamps in their passbooks from June 25 to Sept. 3.

Weekly draws will begin the week of July 1 with the grand prize draws being held on Sept. 6. For more information on prizes and draw dates visit chilliwackmuseum.ca/hops-heritage.

