B.C. singer Raymond Salgado voted in as finalist for ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

24-year-old Vancouver Islander will appear Tuesday, May 16, with seven other finalists

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado during the May 9 semi-final performances of ‘Canada’s Got Talent.’ Salgado will return to the show as a finalist on Tuesday, May 16. (Photo credit: Jag Gundu/Canada’s Got Talent)

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado will perform for the finale of Canada’s Got Talent as the only British Columbian to make the cut.

The 24-year-old singer was announced as one of eight final contestants on the national reality talent show this morning, May 11, during a live broadcast of CityTV’s Breakfast Television.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m so honoured,” Salgado said. “I feel like I’m repping Vancouver Island, British Columbians, the Filipino community and the LGBTQ-plus.”

On the show’s Tuesday, May 9, episode, the singer performed Michael Bublé’s Feeling Good and received another standing ovation from the audience. Judges Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus expressed their awe over his dynamic vocal range and command of the stage, though Howie Mandel said he felt it was “really schmaltzy,” although did add that Salgado is an amazing singer.

Salgado said he appreciated the critique, and for his next performance he intends to return to his roots as a ballad singer and deliver a song that “hits really close.”

“I think I did the best that I could on that stage and I wanted to show my versatility as an artist … I’m someone who is very reserved … but I think this was a way for me to break out of my shell and try something and … express myself in different ways – not just vulnerability but also having a fun side, too,” he said, adding that he doesn’t get the chance to wear sequin often.

As to why he thinks viewers voted him in, the singer said he believes his resilience and fight to overcome past rejection connected with the vast majority of people.

“I’m just so grateful that it was well-reciprocated in the community, because that’s what I was more concerned about … And I think people can see that I’m a fighter.”

Salgado will battle it out with Canada’s Got Talent’s remaining contestants, including magician Atsushi Ono, dance act Cool Giraffes, “novelty act” Geneviève Côte, dance crew the Cast, dance act Conversion, singers and musicians the Turnbull Brothers and singer-musician Meave, during the finale Tuesday, May 16, at the OLG Stage in the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort. Viewers can vote online at citytv.com/vote starting at 5 p.m. PST.

