Vancouver-raised author Pik-Shuen Fung, shown in a handout photo, has won this year's Amazon Canada First Novel Award. Fung was awarded the $60,000 prize for "Ghost Forest" at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

B.C. author’s ‘Ghost Forest’ wins Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Pik-Shuen Fung awarded the $60,000 prize for story of woman grappling with the death of her father

Vancouver-raised author Pik-Shuen Fung has won this year’s Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

Fung was awarded the $60,000 prize for “Ghost Forest” at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday.

The title from publisher Strange Light follows the story of an unnamed protagonist grappling with the death of her father.

Fung was born in Hong Kong and raised in Vancouver, but she now lives in New York City.

Established in 1976, previous winners of the First Novel Award include Michael Ondaatje, W.P. Kinsella, Nino Ricci, David Bezmozgis, Andre Alexis and Madeleine Thien.

The prize is co-presented by Amazon and The Walrus.

The runners-up, who each receive $6,000, are:

– “Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead” by Emily Austin, published by Atria

– “Probably Ruby” by Lisa Bird-Wilson, published by Doubleday Canada

– “All the Quiet Places” by Brian Thomas Isaac, published by Brindle & Glass

– “Avenue of Champions” by Conor Kerr, published by Nightwood Editions

– “We, Jane” by Aimee Wall, published by Book*hug Press

RELATED: Michelle Good’s book answers why Indigenous people can’t ‘get over’ residential school trauma

Literature

Previous story
Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir performs in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Mean temperatures at 12.59 C for May 2022 made it the coolest May since 2011. A drop of rain lands in a puddle in Chilliwack on Feb. 21, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
May weather was coolest and wettest in more than a decade in Chilliwack

Samwel Uko is shown in a family handout photo. Relatives of Uko, who killed himself hours after being dragged out of hospital by security, say they hope they will finally get the answers they’ve been looking for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT
Parents remember Abbotsford man who killed himself after being turned away from hospital

Randy Jensen (centre) and son Lionel Jensen (right) will be competing for the second time in the Race to Alaska, a 1,200-kilometre engineless boat race. They will bring their “secret weapon” son/brother-in-law James Laton (left) for the first 36-hour portion of the race called the ‘proving grounds.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Second wind: Chilliwack father-son sailing team ready for 1,200-km boat race after quitting in 2019

Chilliwack Fire Department.
Fire at Chilliwack track complex may have been deliberately set