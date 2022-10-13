Award-winning violinist coming to Chilliwack for country, gospel show

Rosemary Siemens and The Sweet Sound Revival will be at Chilliwack Alliance Church

Rosemary Siemens and The Sweet Sound Revival is at Chilliwack Alliance Church on Friday, Oct. 28. (Submitted)

From the stage of Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry, award-winning violinist and vocalist Rosemary Siemens is coming to Chilliwack.

Siemens and her five-piece country gospel band The Sweet Sound Revival will be at Chilliwack Alliance Church on Oct. 28 for an evening of country, gospel, hymns, and inspirational classics.

This is a family show for all ages and all ticket sale proceeds will be used to fund scripture for the people of Nicaragua.

Rosemary Siemens and The Sweet Sound Revival is at Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.) on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. (doors at 6:15 p.m.). Also featuring special guest, Grammy-nominated Nashville musician Kristen Bearﬁeld.

Tickets are $30 and available: at the church on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sundays before and after service, The House of James (2743 Emerson St. in Abbotsford), Garden Park Tower (2825 Clearbrook Rd., Abbotsford), and online at eventbrite at bit.ly/RosemarySiemens-October28. Tickets also available at the door for $35.

