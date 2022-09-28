Award-winning artists coming to intimate Chilliwack venue this fall for 5 concerts

Angel Forrest, The Horojo Trio, and Little Miss Higgins all coming to Bozzini’s

Live music returns to Bozzini’s Upstairs this fall with a trio of award-winning artists.

Angel Forrest performs on Oct. 5 and 6 at the intimate Chilliwack venue with her partner Denis Coulombe. The Horojo Trio returns on Oct. 24 after performing at Bozzini’s in the spring. And Little Miss Higgins is back with her band for two shows on Nov. 5.

In 1988, Angel Forrest began a musical career which would span over three decades – and counting. Her first album, Secondhand Blues, featured several classics. Her tribute show to the legendary Janis Joplin brought Forrest into the public eye and the live performance was immortalized on her Angel Sings Janis Live album.

Several albums and numerous awards later, Forrest released her most recent album Hell Bent with Grace in 2019.

Forrest performs on Oct. 5 and 6 with her partner Denis Coulombe.

The Horojo Trio. (Submitted)

The Horojo Trio is a soul rockin’ rhythm-amd-blues act that features drummer Jamie Holmes, singer/keyboardist Jeff Rogers, and guitarist/singer JW-Jones. Rogers is known as one of the hardest working artists in the nation’s capital clocking more than 250 shows per year. Holmes is one of the most versatile drummers in the country and has toured throughout North America and Europe and recorded in Nashville with Grammy winning producer Tom Hambridge.

The trio came together organically from a chance jam session after a corporate event. The band name is derived from the first two letters of each of the members’ last names. Their debut album, Set The Record, was released on April 1.

The trio performs on Monday, Oct. 24.

Little Miss Higgins. (Submitted)

From the Great Northern Plains, Little Miss Higgins (aka Jolene Higgins) struts and serenades her way onto any stage playing music brewed up in early country blues, jazz and folk. For more than 15 years, she has performed, toured, collaborated, recorded and released five independent albums. Her music has won three Western Canadian Music Awards and received Juno and Maple Blues Awards nominations.

Higgins now uses guitar and voice as her main instruments as well as her theatre background to bring a refreshing sound and story to the stage.

She will be touring in support of her new album The Fire Waltz.

Little Miss Higgins performs Saturday, Nov. 5.

Upcoming concerts at Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge: Angel Forrest, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (sold out) and Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.; The Horojo Trio, Monday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.; Little Miss Higgins and her Crack Band, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and at 9 p.m.

All tickets $33.75 at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve by phone.

