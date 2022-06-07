Artist playing tribute to both Elton John and Billy Joel is coming to Chilliwack

‘The Rocket Man and The Piano Man’ with Ryan Langevin coming to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Ryan Langevin will pay tribute to both Elton John and Billy Joel with show The Rocket Man and The Piano Man on June 18 in Chilliwack. (Moon Coin Productions)

One tribute artist performing music by two legendary musicians will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for the first time.

Ryan Langevin will pay tribute to both Elton John and Billy Joel with show The Rocket Man and The Piano Man on June 18 in Chilliwack.

The show, presented by Moon Coin Productions, stars accomplished vocalist, pianist and performer Langevin who brings his heart and soul to this music that inspired him as an artist.

The Rocket Man (tribute to Elton John) and opening act The Piano Man (Billy Joel) will be backed by a live band and dancers.

Hits include Crocodile Rock, Benny & The Jets, Tiny Dancer, Your Song, Saturday Night’s Alright, Philadelphia Freedom, Candle In The Wind, It’s Still Rock n Roll To Me, The Piano Man, My Life, Just The Way You Are, Only The Good Die Young, Tell Her About It and so many more.

Some performance highlights for The Rocket Man and The Piano Man include the TD Concert on The Pier in White Rock for more than 5,000 people, the PNE, the Harmony Arts Festival, the River Rock Show Theatre, the Kelowna Community Theatre, the Hard Rock Show Theatre, the Massey Theatre, Langley Canada Day for more than 5,000 people, the Centennial Theatre, the Port Theatre, Casino Regina, Evraz Place in Regina, the Bell Performing Arts Centre, Northlands Park in Edmonton and the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

The Rocket Man and The Piano Man featuring Ryan Langevin as Elton John and Billy Joel is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59 and available at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

