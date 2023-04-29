Art from the Heart student show and sale returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

All artwork has been made by students taking classes at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from May 5 to 7. (Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society)

An art show and sale, featuring work done by students taking classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, is back.

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale runs from May 5 to 7, showcasing one-of-a-kind pieces that students produced not only in the centre’s art classes, but also during open studios times.

“The student art sale is the perfect place to find those unique art pieces for yourself or give them as a gift,” the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society stated in a press release. “Every item for sale is a unique piece, showcasing the wondrous results of the many programs happening at the centre, and you will also be supporting aspiring local artists.”

These bookmarks are some of many items that will be for sale at the Art from the Heart Student Art Sale at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from May 5 to 7. (Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society)

It’s also an opportunity for people to come and see some of the art class opportunities available. From glass bead making to pottery, and painting to photography, there will be a wide selection of items on display from a variety of classes.

“Even if you are not in search of a memorable piece of art or gift, the Art from the Heart sale is a great chance to take inspiration and see what kind of artistic opportunities you can experience.”

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

